Charles B. Glavas, Veteran Army. Loving Son of the late John and Catherine (nee Buban) Glavas. Cherished Brother of John (Rita) Glavas. Proud Uncle of Michael (Arlene) Glavas, Matthew (Mary) Glavas, and Jeannie (Greg) Cowell. Great Uncle of Jim, John, Mary Kate, Sam, Audrey, Cathryn and Matthew. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of Prayers 9:30 AM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just West of Harlem). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Charles' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019