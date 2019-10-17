Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Glavas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles B. Glavas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles B. Glavas Obituary
Charles B. Glavas, Veteran Army. Loving Son of the late John and Catherine (nee Buban) Glavas. Cherished Brother of John (Rita) Glavas. Proud Uncle of Michael (Arlene) Glavas, Matthew (Mary) Glavas, and Jeannie (Greg) Cowell. Great Uncle of Jim, John, Mary Kate, Sam, Audrey, Cathryn and Matthew. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of Prayers 9:30 AM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just West of Harlem). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Charles' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now