Mr Lemieux and I would enjoy conversations together between classes. He was one of many people who inspired me towards my further study in languages and their origins. A true rennaissance man.
May God bless his family. Ignacio Lopez
Ignacio Lopez
Student
August 30, 2020
I don't usually read the obituaries but God works in mysterious ways and I became captivated by Charles' story as I read and then realized that I knew him. I was awed by his life story and the impact that he had on so many. If everyone had just a little bit of his his character and energy, the world would be a better place. My condolences to Kathleen and Charles' family. I knew Charles towards the end of his life but he was Full of life everyone time I saw him. I loved to hear his stories of travel and writing and film-making. He was one of my favorite patients and I was lucky to consider him a friend and I know that I am a better person for meeting him and Kathleen. I will never forget his voice, his smile and his laugh!
John Frederick
John Frederck
Friend
August 23, 2020
I was in Senor Lemieux’s class from 1963 to 1967. In a biography that I am writing for my children I name him as my favorite teacher of all time. He made learning a language not just about the language but about the culture as well. I even bought the Spanish language records so I could sing along with them at home. “Eres Tu” was one favorite. I also liked his method of teaching using “ conversations” to practice speaking in everyday situations. I went on to study Spanish in college for a few years but since I was studying Nursing it did not fit my schedule for all 4 years. I was able to use my knowledge of Spanish many times over the years in many situations. My Daughter was influenced by my love of the language and studied Spanish and Japanese is college. She was so proficient that she was able to spend a semester in Spain. That was something I had always dreamed of. I was interested to hear of Sr. Lemieux’s military service and very sad to hear of his medical struggles. I have looked for him over the years but we moved away from the area in the 1970’s so I did not pursue contact. I will always remember him...as “The Best”.
Kathy Kucharski
Student
July 27, 2020
Mr. LeMieux's Spanish classes at Morton East changed my life. I've travelled extensively in Spain, South America and Mexico due to the passion he instilled in me. Adiós compadre.
Denis Klepac
Student
July 26, 2020
It is thoughtful and generous of Mr. LeMieux's students to sign his Guestbook. I assure you that he would be delighted to know what he and your classes have meant to you. You were always important to Mr. LeMieux, and he never forgot you. He was dedicated to your classwork, to your wellbeing and to your happy and successful future. He worried about you; he hoped for the best for you; he was inspired by your creativity. You watched his movies and know how high he could jump and click his heels. That is precisely what he would be doing right now while reading your good memories. His end of life was unnecessarily painful. Instead of complaining, Mr. LeMieux's response was to think about ways to help others who were also in his situation. I will continue to advocate in his name. Thank you very much. Muchas gracias.
Kathleen LeMieux
Spouse
July 22, 2020
Was my Spanish teacher in 1967 as a freshman at Morton East h.s. He was a great guy and a fun teacher. Always interesting and he would talk sports with me. What a great life he had. God bless.
Dan vashinko
Student
July 22, 2020
I had the privedge of having Mr. Lemieux for my Spanish 1@3 teacher at MortonEast. He was one of the best teachers I ever had. His classes were amazing. Not only did he thoroughly teach us the language, including the perfect pronunciation, but on Fridays he immersed us in Spanish speaking culture, thru songs and visual presentations. I always looked forward to his classes and spent a lot of time visiting after school, when I didn't have sports practice. He always encouraged me in my endeavors, be it scholastic or athletic. I still have a copy of the 1968 Green Bay Packers team book that he gave me when I was playing football. I also remember him telling me about his time in the Marines. He was an inspiration to me not only in academics, but in life. I still think of him, and wish I could've told him that after college I became a Marine officer. I frequently thought of his persona while at OCS andused his stories of the service as inspiration to get through some tough times in training. My deepest sympathies to his wife and family. He was truly a unique and adventurous individual in a Hemingous way. He truly lived a great life, and embodied the characteristics of a true mentor. I know he made a positive impression on those of us he taught. Semper Fi, Senor Lemieux. We'll meet again someday, when I pass thru the gates of Heaven, where I know you're the Sereant of the Guard. God bless you and your family! Jim Glosniak, class of 1971 Morton East.
James E Glosniak
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr. LeMieux was my Spanish teacher as a freshman at Morton East high school in 1977. He would show us his home made films of all the places he had traveled. It was always fun when he would share his memories and adventures. He is an unforgettable teacher!
Laura Riojas
Student
July 20, 2020
Rest in peace Senor LeMieux. You were my favorite teacher, Spanish 1977-1981. You were tough on us but I learned so much.
Judy Colonero
Student
July 20, 2020
I wish I had known all these Great things about Mr Lemieux. He was the Best
Peter B. Vasquez
Student
July 20, 2020
I loved Mr. LeMieux. He was the best teacher I ever had and his style influenced me when I became a teacher. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Patricia Stack Morton East class of 1971
PATRICIA STACK
July 20, 2020
He was the BEST. He made sure to tell you that the first day of class. He was demanding but I learned so much. Placed out of three semesters of college Spanish when I only took 2 years in high school at Morton East. I remember we would learn traditional songs and sing once a week. He was quite the showman in class. His photo above looks exactly as I remembered him. I went on to teach Spanish and utilized many of his teaching tips. Class of 68
Ellen Azzarello Kelly
Student
July 20, 2020
Just read on July 19, 2020 of the passing of the best teacher I had at Morton East in 1973-74. May his Memory and the travel movies he showed us live on
cindy zienty
Student
July 20, 2020
RiP dear sir. Loved the moos. I didnt do well in learning Spanish but the lessons I learned in appreciating culture and his inspiring me to do the best at whatever I try has always stuck with me. 89-90
JoAnn Duncan (Morency)
Student
July 19, 2020
he left a impact on my life, such a great teacher and kind heart. I was fortunate to have him as my Spanish teacher at Morton East. Such a fun and unique class. Rest in heavenly peace
Kim Temen
Student
July 19, 2020
I just today, 7/19/20, became aware that Mr. Lemieux passed last October. As always when one hears of someone passing I felt immediate sadness. However, then I started to remember how much I enjoyed him as my Spanish teacher at Mortin East HS in the early 70's. He would have us not only learn the language with a heavy emphasis on having dialogues amongst ourselves, but I think it was once a week we would sing songs and other cultural things related to Spanish. Yes, I'm smiling now thinking about those days many years ago. So very sorry to hear of his passing. Rest in peace, Senior Lemieux.
David Zielinski Morton East class of '73
David R Zielinski
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.