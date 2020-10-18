I had the privedge of having Mr. Lemieux for my Spanish 1@3 teacher at MortonEast. He was one of the best teachers I ever had. His classes were amazing. Not only did he thoroughly teach us the language, including the perfect pronunciation, but on Fridays he immersed us in Spanish speaking culture, thru songs and visual presentations. I always looked forward to his classes and spent a lot of time visiting after school, when I didn't have sports practice. He always encouraged me in my endeavors, be it scholastic or athletic. I still have a copy of the 1968 Green Bay Packers team book that he gave me when I was playing football. I also remember him telling me about his time in the Marines. He was an inspiration to me not only in academics, but in life. I still think of him, and wish I could've told him that after college I became a Marine officer. I frequently thought of his persona while at OCS andused his stories of the service as inspiration to get through some tough times in training. My deepest sympathies to his wife and family. He was truly a unique and adventurous individual in a Hemingous way. He truly lived a great life, and embodied the characteristics of a true mentor. I know he made a positive impression on those of us he taught. Semper Fi, Senor Lemieux. We'll meet again someday, when I pass thru the gates of Heaven, where I know you're the Sereant of the Guard. God bless you and your family! Jim Glosniak, class of 1971 Morton East.

James E Glosniak

Student