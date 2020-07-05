1/2
Charles Battaglia
Charles "Chuck" Battaglia, age 96, US WWII Army Veteran, of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Novak) for a wonderful 74 years. Loving father of Carol Battaglia, Chuck (Linda), Marilyn Magafas, David (Deb), and Mark Battaglia. Devoted grandfather of Eric, Justin (Desiree), Breanna (Joshua) Calabrese, and Chelsea Battaglia. Dear great-grandfather of Noah Calabrese and Kinleigh Byrd. Cherished brother of Lena DiJulio. Chuck was preceded in death by his 8 brothers and sisters. Fond uncle and friend of many. Chuck served bravely in WWII, earning him a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After his service, Chuck spent 35 years working for the Veterans Administration at Hines Hospital. Services will be held privately due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and Honor Flight Chicago. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
