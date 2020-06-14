Charles Berke

Charles "Chuck" Berke, 86, from Chicago to Tecate, Mexico, to La Joya, to Del Mar, to Los Angeles and back to Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and from Northwestern Law School. Chuck was an assistant State's attorney for Cook County until he moved to the west coast, where he was a popular host at Rancho La Puerto for many years. He then became a real estate broker in La Joya. Chuck traveled the world and made friends in many countries. His sense of humor and story telling will be remembered fondly by all. Son of the late Dave "Toivy" Berke and Sophie Berke (nee Goldstein); life companion of his late beloved Barbara Rose. He will be missed by his cousins, Perry and Nancy; by his nieces, Jamie and Kathy; and many friends. Donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation or the charity of your choice. Celebration of his life at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.