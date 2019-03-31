Charles C. DiMaggio of Chicago, Illinois died at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday March 19th due to complications from pneumonia. He was 68 years young. Mr. DiMaggio was born in New York City in 1950, the son of the late Thomas A. DiMaggio, and Marie DiMaggio Ash of Tucson, Arizona. Charlie was a graduate of Transylvania University and Fulbright Scholar. He was a retired fourth-grade teacher as well as Language Arts and Social Studies Coordinator at the Latin School of Chicago. Affectionately known to his many students as Mr. D, his influence over the hundreds of children he taught and mentored is immeasurable. The bonds and respect of which are still felt today. His love of teaching and sincere affection for his "kids" was his passion and joy. His love of travel over the years took him to Egypt, Japan and Europe. Always supportive of children, Mr. DiMaggio was a contributor to The Child Fund International and other nonprofit organizations to help the homeless and those infected with HIV and AIDS. At Christmas time Charlie would walk the streets of his neighborhood giving Christmas bags filled with goodies to people on the street who otherwise would not have a gift. His kind heart and generous spirit was felt everywhere. Charlie was preceded in death by his life partner and friend Ken "Jerry" Simms. He is survived by his mother Marie, brother Tom and sisters Andree and Michele, nieces and nephews Celeste, Nicolette, Dylan, Tara and Alana. The Family requests donations be made in Mr. DiMaggio's memory to The Child Fund International, The Brown Elephant - Howard Brown Health, or your local animal shelter. Arrangements will be handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary