Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
800-622-8358
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles DiMaggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles C. DiMaggio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles C. DiMaggio Obituary
Charles C. DiMaggio of Chicago, Illinois died at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday March 19th due to complications from pneumonia. He was 68 years young. Mr. DiMaggio was born in New York City in 1950, the son of the late Thomas A. DiMaggio, and Marie DiMaggio Ash of Tucson, Arizona. Charlie was a graduate of Transylvania University and Fulbright Scholar. He was a retired fourth-grade teacher as well as Language Arts and Social Studies Coordinator at the Latin School of Chicago. Affectionately known to his many students as Mr. D, his influence over the hundreds of children he taught and mentored is immeasurable. The bonds and respect of which are still felt today. His love of teaching and sincere affection for his "kids" was his passion and joy. His love of travel over the years took him to Egypt, Japan and Europe. Always supportive of children, Mr. DiMaggio was a contributor to The Child Fund International and other nonprofit organizations to help the homeless and those infected with HIV and AIDS. At Christmas time Charlie would walk the streets of his neighborhood giving Christmas bags filled with goodies to people on the street who otherwise would not have a gift. His kind heart and generous spirit was felt everywhere. Charlie was preceded in death by his life partner and friend Ken "Jerry" Simms. He is survived by his mother Marie, brother Tom and sisters Andree and Michele, nieces and nephews Celeste, Nicolette, Dylan, Tara and Alana. The Family requests donations be made in Mr. DiMaggio's memory to The Child Fund International, The Brown Elephant - Howard Brown Health, or your local animal shelter. Arrangements will be handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now