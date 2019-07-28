Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Charles Porter
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Charles C. Porter

Charles C. Porter Obituary
Charles Curtis Porter, age 66, of Chicago, IL. Loving father of Katherine Porter (Jonathan Dong) and Curtis (Elizabeth) Porter. Dear grandfather of Madison and Connor Dong; and Ethan Porter. Fond brother of Mark (Sandy) Porter. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicago Architecture Center, Donation Requests, 111 E. Wacker, Ste. 1321, Chicago, IL 60601 or Illinois Tech Institutional Advancement, (when donating online, please designate your donation to the College of Architecture) Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
