Surrounded by family, Charles Cepl passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. In his early life and as a native of Chicago, Chuck could be found cruising on his Harley. Fate then brought Chuck and his late wife, Valerie, together as he became one of her patients at Mount Sinai Hospital, where Valerie worked as a nurse. Love sparked and a lifetime of happiness followed, as the two were married for 60 years. He was then drafted to the United States Army, where he instructed soldiers on how to operate automatic transmissions. After being discharged, he started his own industrial supply business, which operated for more than 40 years. He was a hardworking self-made man and had a knack for home renovations, for which he was entirely self-taught and widely known for his attention to detail. He enjoyed sailing and racing sail boats on Lake Michigan and served as Commodore of Burnham Park Yacht Club. Charles Cepl, survived by son, Michael (Tricia) Cepl and daughter Catherine Whitehill. Proud grandfather of four grandchildren; Michael, Samantha (Edon), Tyler and Victoria. Loving uncle of niece, Suzanne Stoltenburg. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Francis and loving wife Valerie (2018). Visitation in memory of Charles Cepl will be held Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State Street, Elgin IL 60123





