Charles (Chuck) Clifford Vaughan, 63, of Raleigh, NC peacefully passed away on June 1st after a valiant battle with cancer.



Chuck was a graduate of Hinsdale Central and TCU. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.



Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Edward Hallock Vaughan Sr., and his two sisters, Julie Vaughan and Laura Vaughan Shockley. Chuck is survived by his wife Terry Ivey Vaughan, and his daughters, Sydney Vaughan Hodges and Emily Jo Vaughan. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine Snyder Vaughan of Darien, IL, his sister, Sara Lisbeth Torrey of Clarendon Hills, IL, his brother, Edward Hallock Vaughan, Jr. of Grand Haven, MI, as well as several nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he all loved.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store