Charles Clifford Vaughan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Chuck) Clifford Vaughan, 63, of Raleigh, NC peacefully passed away on June 1st after a valiant battle with cancer.

Chuck was a graduate of Hinsdale Central and TCU. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Edward Hallock Vaughan Sr., and his two sisters, Julie Vaughan and Laura Vaughan Shockley. Chuck is survived by his wife Terry Ivey Vaughan, and his daughters, Sydney Vaughan Hodges and Emily Jo Vaughan. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine Snyder Vaughan of Darien, IL, his sister, Sara Lisbeth Torrey of Clarendon Hills, IL, his brother, Edward Hallock Vaughan, Jr. of Grand Haven, MI, as well as several nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he all loved.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Soapstone United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Our heart felt sorrow for the loss of a sweet husband, loving father and new grandfather. He will be missed by many. Our love and prayers for his wife, Terry, his daughters Emily and Sydney and new grandson, Holt.
Rob and Maggie Thornton
Maggie Thornton
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved