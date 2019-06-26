Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
9525 S. Lawndale
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Charles Conrad Hoffmann III Obituary
Charles Conrad Hoffmann III, Age 87, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Verona Hoffmann. Loving father of Pamela (Terry) O'Neill and Charles Conrad (JoAnne) Hoffmann IV. Proud grandfather of CeCelia Hoffmann. Dear brother of Mary (late Edward) Matthei, Debbie (Duane) Hutchens and the late Marjorie (late John) McLaughlin. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family & friends will gather Saturday, June 29, 2019 for Memorial Mass 10:30 am at Most Holy Redeemer Church 9525 S. Lawndale Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Arrangements by Brady-Gill Funeral Home Tinley Park. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
