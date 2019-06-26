|
Charles Conrad Hoffmann III, Age 87, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Verona Hoffmann. Loving father of Pamela (Terry) O'Neill and Charles Conrad (JoAnne) Hoffmann IV. Proud grandfather of CeCelia Hoffmann. Dear brother of Mary (late Edward) Matthei, Debbie (Duane) Hutchens and the late Marjorie (late John) McLaughlin. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family & friends will gather Saturday, June 29, 2019 for Memorial Mass 10:30 am at Most Holy Redeemer Church 9525 S. Lawndale Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Arrangements by Brady-Gill Funeral Home Tinley Park. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019