Charles Custer died peacefully at the age of 91 on January 21st, his two daughters at his side. A resident of Hyde Park on Chicago's South Side since he left his birthplace in WaKeeney, Kansas to attend the University of Chicago in 1946, Charles found success in business and law, and was a patron of arts and many Chicago charities. He was admired for his wit, loved for his open friendliness with all he encountered, and respected for his sharp legal and literate mind.
Born in 1928, his life was an incredible journey through America. WaKeeney was in the heart of the Dust Bowl in western Kansas, and slammed by the Depression as he grew up. His grandmother as a child had lived in a turf 'soddie' on the unbroken prairie. His mother Eva Walker Custer lived her long life in town, where father Raymond Earl Custer became the high school principal, and was paid in paper receipts called 'scrip' because the county had no money. Charles' first job was emptying a railroad coal car over the side with a shovel, solid day-long employment.
At the University of Chicago Charles met "the wife of his life," Irene Macarow Custer, herself a born Hyde Parker. He and Irene had established two businesses in photography and television when he decided to 'take a couple of classes at the law school' to be a better small businessman. Instead he graduated from the U of C Law School in 1958 and in the course of his career became the Midwestern 'go-to guy' in the mutual fund industry, for which Charles led the investment services group of the law firm Vedder Price Kaufman & Kammholz, representing regional and national clients including Kemper Insurance and Dimensional Fund Advisors.
On Irene's first visit to Charles' parents he proposed, "Will you marry me, in three years?" She said "Yes! Why wait three years?" He explained it would take that long to make enough money to support her and a family. "Why don't we get married now," she countered, "and I'll help you?" And so they did, in a ceremony in his parents' living room that weekend.
Then they embarked on a two-year working honeymoon, as traveling photographers across small-town America. They went down Main Streets barging into stores crying "Hollywood's calling! Your back is pretty, Ma'am, but your face is prettier!" grabbing fast shots and disappearing in a cloud of flash-powder smoke. They developed 5 x 7 contact prints in their motel bathrooms at night, and the next day returned to take orders for reprints. It wasn't easy money, but good money-their lifelong recipe for success. A random box of negatives that Charles tossed in a closet immortalizes Route 66 businesses and workers in Oklahoma and New Mexico, still conveying the wonder and cheeky adventure of their early years together: https://www.okmorephotos.com/back-to-the-past
Charles and Irene eventually moved into a beloved, run-down wooden 10-bedroom Hyde Park Victorian where they lived for 47 years. A mansion built at the time of the 1893 Columbian Exhibition, it had become a rooming house where Ben Hecht, author of The Front Page, wrote many of his 1001 Nights in Chicago, in Charles's study. The Custers restored it to a single family home, enlivened with four children, rooming students and wayfarers, many friends and assorted dogs and cats. They discovered the joys of home renovation without end, then of traveling the world together anyway. After Irene's death in 2011, Charles became an 'inmate' at Montgomery Place retirement home, where his universally applicable "Hello, dear one!" echoed back to him all his last years. Charles was a longtime member of the Quadrangle Players playreading group, the Cliff Dwellers Foundation for the Arts, and an active and generous U of C alumnus.
Charles is survived by his son Charley Custer and daughter-in-law Liz Davidson, daughters Shannon Nelson and Kelly Custer, son-in-law Robert Nelson, sisters Jeanne Conner, Kathleen Bankston, and Sara (and Max) Overton, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, and many loving friends and family. Their son Murray predeceased Irene and Charles in 2008. A memorial for Charles Custer will be held at the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 East 53rd Street at Blackstone on Saturday, March 28 at 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, https://www.chicagohomeless.org/ .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020