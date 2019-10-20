|
Charles D. Barker, age 95, U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Walker). Devoted father of Jane (Allen) Jung and the late Susan Wagner and Dennis (Kathi). Loving grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of Dolores Bassett, Eberhardt Barker, Fred Barker and the late John, Catherine and Nicholas. Longtime field superintendent of the Lombard Construction Co. Visitation Monday 9-11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, 11 AM from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Ridge Church for 1130 AM Mass. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019