Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
Charles D. Spagnoli Obituary
Devoted husband of Stacy, nee Doody, for 62 years; Loving father of Guy, Michael (Doreen), Dave (Cindy), and Geri (Mark) Tilkes; Proud Papa of Dan, Tony, Mara (Kevin), Jenna, Steve, Brian, Courtney (Mike), Alyssa (Sean), Alec, Sam, Emma, Mark, Brenna, Kayla, Tara, and Ella; Cherished great-papa of Thomas, Dan, Teddy, Claire, Owen, Bella, and Benjamin; Beloved brother of 13; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle of many; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 4, 2019
