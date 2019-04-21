Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Charles D. Darragh, 88, of Arlington Heights was born August 22, 1930 to Charles and Meta (nee Sorenson) Darragh and passed away peacefully the early morning of March 28, 2019. Charles was the loving father of Dan (Cheryl) Darragh, Cindy (Michael) Zachary, Elizabeth (Ryan) Fowler, William (Lisa) Darragh and the late Michael Darragh; cherished grandfather of Lila, Nash, Nathan, Jackson and Peter, and dear brother of Charlotte (Don) Nussbaum and the late Nancy (John) Hayhurst. Chuck graduated from Hirsch High School in Chicago, and Coe College in Cedar Rapids Iowa, where he was on the basketball team and president of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He served honorably in the Air Force in Japan after college. Chuck was the co-founder of Active Fabricators, Inc. and retired as president in 1991. Chuck was a lifelong Cubs fan. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 (boystown.org). Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
