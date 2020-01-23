|
|
Charles David Weber, 57, of Oakbrook Terrace, IL, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Kalamazoo, MI. He was born April 3, 1962 in Lincoln, NE, the son of David and Janet (Healey) Weber.
Charlie loved to play darts, go camping, and fishing, or anything outdoors. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and traveling different places to see them.
Surviving are his mother, Janet Weber; siblings, Sue (Frank) Shrewsbury, Linda (Tim Heuer) Weber, Andy (Mary Eileen) Weber, and niece and nephew, Elly and Sean. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, David.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Outdoor Industry Foundation. To sign the online guest book, go to www.adamspawpaw.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020