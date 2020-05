Or Copy this URL to Share

age 76 of Ingleside passed away May 12, 2020. Loving father of Charles, John and Charles Daniel. Fond grandfather of Charlie B. Dear brother of Pattie, late Sharon and Jane. Cherished uncle to James Earl Meeks and many others. Private services were held, Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Chicago. Info: THE SYMONDS - LAKES FUNERAL HOME, Grayslake (847) 543-1080





