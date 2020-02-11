Home

Christ Lutheran Church
41 S Rohlwing Rd
Palatine, IL 60074
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
41 S. Rohlwing Rd.
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
41 S. Rohlwing Rd.
Palatine, IL
View Map
Charles E. Hayes Obituary
Charles E. Hayes. Fond uncle of Diane (Jack) Zajac of Niles and Lisa (Michael) Pozzi of Hoffman Estates and great-uncle of Joseph and Patrick Zajac and Jacob and Connor Pozzi. Dearest friend of Jason Whiston, Joe and Bonnie Schneller, and Steve and Laura Novick and many others. Darling son of the late Chester and Dorothy (Wilger) Hayes. Adored brother of the late Robert (the late Elizabeth) Hayes. Visitation Wednesday 12Noon-1PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Rd., Palatine with Funeral Service to follow at 1PM. Entombment at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mural Funeral Group, 847-648-0086.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
