Charles "Chick" E. Herold, age 92, U.S. Army Veteran WWII, at rest March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria J. Herold (nee: Schultz) for 67 years. Loving father of Debbie (Roy) Lind and Chuck (Katie) Herold. Devoted grandfather of Kelly Lind-Rich, Ryan Lind and Patrick Lind. Great-grandfather of Madison and Aidan Rich and Kayla and Henry Lind and Harrison Lind. "Chick" was the highly respected Chief of Police for the City of Berwyn for many years and retired in 1976. Visitation is Wednesday, March 20th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Funeral service Thursday March 21st at 10:30 at the funeral home. Interment: Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the families of fallen first responders through the 100 Club of Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1351, Chicago IL, 60611. 100clubchicago.org. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
