Charles E. Petti, age 67, passed away on June 25, 2020. Chuck was preceded in death by his loving parents Helen and Charles M Petti, Jr., and he is survived by his beloved sister Sherrill. Chuck was a lifelong New York Yankees and Notre Dame football fan. Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. We will then proceed to St. Eugene Church in Chicago for Mass at 11:30 a.m., and the interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For more information and for Covid-19 protocol www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.