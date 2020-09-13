1/1
Charles E. Sims
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Sims (78) was surrounded by his wife (Jane) and close family members when he died peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. Charles was born on July 20, 1942, in Alligator, Mississippi to the late Robert and Helen Sims. He is survived by his son (Charles Jr.), two daughters (Kara and Jeannine), and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter. Charles is also survived by one brother (Leslie), two sisters (Geneva and Marie), a niece, and several nephews and cousins.

Charles was a graduate of Wendell Phillips High School in Chicago, IL and George Williams College in Downers Grove, IL. He was employed by the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system for 36 years as a physical education and health teacher. He taught at Kennedy High School for 34 years and coached swimming, baseball, volleyball, and wrestling during his tenure. After his retirement in 2005, he remained in touch with many former students and colleagues.

Charles remained very active after his retirement from CPS. He was a proud member of the Wendell Phillips Hall of Fame and remained an active committee member until his health declined. He proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam as part of the medic support team.

The inurnment service will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration will occur at a later date for all who loved Charles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved