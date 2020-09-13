Charles E. Sims (78) was surrounded by his wife (Jane) and close family members when he died peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. Charles was born on July 20, 1942, in Alligator, Mississippi to the late Robert and Helen Sims. He is survived by his son (Charles Jr.), two daughters (Kara and Jeannine), and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter. Charles is also survived by one brother (Leslie), two sisters (Geneva and Marie), a niece, and several nephews and cousins.



Charles was a graduate of Wendell Phillips High School in Chicago, IL and George Williams College in Downers Grove, IL. He was employed by the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system for 36 years as a physical education and health teacher. He taught at Kennedy High School for 34 years and coached swimming, baseball, volleyball, and wrestling during his tenure. After his retirement in 2005, he remained in touch with many former students and colleagues.



Charles remained very active after his retirement from CPS. He was a proud member of the Wendell Phillips Hall of Fame and remained an active committee member until his health declined. He proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam as part of the medic support team.



The inurnment service will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration will occur at a later date for all who loved Charles.





