Charles E. Smith

Charles E. Smith Obituary
Age 89 of Indian Head Park, formerly of Chicago. Survived by his loving wife of 68 yrs, Kathleen. He has three cherished sons, Steven (Catherine), Michael and David.

Proud grandfather of Andrew (Laura), Amanda and Jennifer. Loving great grandfather of 2. President of Stuart-Hooper Business Forms. Co., and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roseland Hospital. He loved to play tennis and golf.

Memorial service pending. Donations can be made to Altheimers disease, or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
