1/1
Charles E. Tepper
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E Tepper 84 of Springfield died July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene A Tepper (nee Kienlen). Loving Father of Steven Tepper, Michael (Stephanie) Tepper and Karen (Bill) Sullivan. Adored Grandfather of Kristin Owens, Kathleen (Jonathan) Fessenden, Sean Sullivan, Cory Sullivan, Summer Sullivan and Owen Tepper. Great Grandfather of Cayden, Luke, Adriana and Ruby. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by both parents Charles and Jeanette Tepper. Two sisters Jean Loszach and Delores Ward. And two brothers Robert Tepper (Bunky) and Alan Tepper.

Charles was born on March 14, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany from 1958-1960. Upon returning to the states he married the love of his life Arlene and together they had 3 children, 2 sons and a daughter. Because of a job transfer the family moved to Springfield Mo in 1980. He had a very strong faith in God and was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home East, Springfield Mo. Will be laid to rest in Chicago, Illinois. Internment will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved