Charles E Tepper 84 of Springfield died July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene A Tepper (nee Kienlen). Loving Father of Steven Tepper, Michael (Stephanie) Tepper and Karen (Bill) Sullivan. Adored Grandfather of Kristin Owens, Kathleen (Jonathan) Fessenden, Sean Sullivan, Cory Sullivan, Summer Sullivan and Owen Tepper. Great Grandfather of Cayden, Luke, Adriana and Ruby. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by both parents Charles and Jeanette Tepper. Two sisters Jean Loszach and Delores Ward. And two brothers Robert Tepper (Bunky) and Alan Tepper.



Charles was born on March 14, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany from 1958-1960. Upon returning to the states he married the love of his life Arlene and together they had 3 children, 2 sons and a daughter. Because of a job transfer the family moved to Springfield Mo in 1980. He had a very strong faith in God and was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home East, Springfield Mo. Will be laid to rest in Chicago, Illinois. Internment will be private.





