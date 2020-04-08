Home

Charles E. Wilde


1929 - 2020
Charles E. Wilde Obituary
Charles E. Wilde, age 90, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carla Wilde, in 1990 and his brother, James Wilde in 2013.

He is survived by his wife; Deborah (Debbie) Zima of Orland Park, IL; son, Mark C. Wilde of Houston, TX; son, Kurt and Ruth Wilde of Hamilton, IL; daughter, Celia Wilde and Michael Koch of Chicago, IL; granddaughter, Sophie Koch; sister-in-law, Sheila and Ross Caputo of Bloomingdale, IL; sister-in-law, Patricia Wilde of Pennsylvania; nephews and nieces, James and Tracy Wilde, Michael and Natalie Wilde, and Lauren Caputo and Christine Caputo. Burial to take place in Port Sheldon Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
