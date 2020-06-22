June 19, 1969 - June 16, 2020
Charles E. Compton, formerly of Glencoe, died peacefully on June 16, 2020, at his residence at Westminster Place, Evanston, Illinois, on the week of his 104th birthday. He was born on Chicago's South Side, son of Don M. Compton and Wilda Woodruff Compton. Retired from a long career in broadcast advertising sales in agencies, at CBS, and as regional advertising manager for H&R Block, Charles remained active in civic affairs, including his term as President of the Glencoe Rotary Club at the age of 90. In 2014, Charles was among the recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal for service during WWII as a Coastal Air Patrol pilot flying anti-submarine patrols along the Atlantic seaboard. In 2017, the Civil Air Patrol unit in Evanston, where Charles was a mentor to young flight cadets, was renamed the Col. Charles Compton Composite Squadron IL-090 in his honor. Charles attended the University of Chicago Lab School in childhood, Lake Forest Academy in prep school, and earned his BA degree at Dartmouth College. He also attended The University of Chicago Business School. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his brothers Richard and Gail Compton. Charles is the proud father of retired Air Force Col. Arthur (Linda) Compton of Helena, Montana, software engineer Michael M. (Dyanne) Compton of San Jose, California, veterinary technician Susan M. Compton of Los Gatos, California, and Ann Compton Hughes (William) of Washington, DC, where she was a longtime White House correspondent for ABC News. He is beloved by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Charles was an accomplished videographer whose color and sound movies date back to the late 1940's. He was also a devoted animal lover, a passion he passed along to his children Susan and Arthur.
Interment will be at the Glencoe Union Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Church, 253 Park Avenue, Glencoe, Ill. 60022, the Geneva Foundation at Presbyterian Homes, 3200 Grant Street, Evanston, Ill. 60201, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.