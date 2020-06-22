Charles Edward Compton
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 19, 1969 - June 16, 2020

Charles E. Compton, formerly of Glencoe, died peacefully on June 16, 2020, at his residence at Westminster Place, Evanston, Illinois, on the week of his 104th birthday. He was born on Chicago's South Side, son of Don M. Compton and Wilda Woodruff Compton. Retired from a long career in broadcast advertising sales in agencies, at CBS, and as regional advertising manager for H&R Block, Charles remained active in civic affairs, including his term as President of the Glencoe Rotary Club at the age of 90. In 2014, Charles was among the recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal for service during WWII as a Coastal Air Patrol pilot flying anti-submarine patrols along the Atlantic seaboard. In 2017, the Civil Air Patrol unit in Evanston, where Charles was a mentor to young flight cadets, was renamed the Col. Charles Compton Composite Squadron IL-090 in his honor. Charles attended the University of Chicago Lab School in childhood, Lake Forest Academy in prep school, and earned his BA degree at Dartmouth College. He also attended The University of Chicago Business School. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his brothers Richard and Gail Compton. Charles is the proud father of retired Air Force Col. Arthur (Linda) Compton of Helena, Montana, software engineer Michael M. (Dyanne) Compton of San Jose, California, veterinary technician Susan M. Compton of Los Gatos, California, and Ann Compton Hughes (William) of Washington, DC, where she was a longtime White House correspondent for ABC News. He is beloved by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Charles was an accomplished videographer whose color and sound movies date back to the late 1940's. He was also a devoted animal lover, a passion he passed along to his children Susan and Arthur.

Interment will be at the Glencoe Union Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Church, 253 Park Avenue, Glencoe, Ill. 60022, the Geneva Foundation at Presbyterian Homes, 3200 Grant Street, Evanston, Ill. 60201, or the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved