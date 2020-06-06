Charles ("Chuck"), son of Frederick G. and Bernice McDonald Heiss and big brother to Vietnam War veteran Dennis of Port Washington WI, was born March 28, 1934 and raised in Elmhurst, IL. He died May 22 in Phoenix AZ. He is survived by three children Laurie, of Redding CT; Christopher, of Colorado Springs CO; Channing of Hilton Head SC. Charles E. Heiss Jr., known as Court, predeceased his father in 1984. The family lived in Winnetka IL. Chuck is also survived by four grandchildren: Courtney, Meredith and Frances Heiss of Colorado Springs CO and Connor Grealy of Redding CT. Chuck spent almost 40 years in the promotion/display industry, many with Chicago-based Incentive Services and Chicago Display. For those wishing to honor his memory, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, including his son's name, Court. Notes of condolences and reflections can be sent to the Heiss Family, P.O. Box 540, Redding Ridge, CT 06876.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store