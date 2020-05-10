FORMER FLORSHEIM SHOE COMPANY EXECUTIVE AND STANDOUT TENNIS AND TABLE TENNIS PLAYER.



Charles Schaaf passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020 at the age of 91, of complications from cancer. He graduated cum laude from Williams College in Williamstown, MA in 1950 where he was President of the Williams Outing Club and Captain of the Tennis Team. Charlie started in the FLORSHEIM SHOE COMPANY when it was a privately-owned business. He began working summers in 1947 and took early retirement in 1986 - a span of almost 40 years. In 1965, Schaaf became a member of the FLORSHEIM SHOE COMPANY Board of Directors, and Vice President and Director of Real Estate and Development for FLORSHEIM stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Australia. In 1979, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the FLORSHEIM RETAIL DIVISION. He created an environment that made the individual employee feel important and motivated, and supported the Equity Partnership program that gave store managers a share of ownership in their stores. With the arrival of new management, Schaaf took early retirement in 1986, and started his own business to serve as an outsource Real Estate Department for locating and leasing retail stores throughout the world. During 64 years of marriage with his wife, Gail A. Rittersporn, the two of them traveled the world going on unique hiking trips. He was also a talented tennis and table tennis player, achieving a #1 ranking in both sports in Illinois, 1945. He leaves his wife, Gail, four daughters Margot Barker, Robin Cook, Amy Massey, Julie-Annabel Bailey, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and brother Richard (Mary-Lynn) - and a legacy of Faith, Hope and Love for his wife, family and many friends.





