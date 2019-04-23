|
|
Charles F. Dickman, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Ronald Brauer will officiate. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350 or to the Charity of Donor's Choice.Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019