Dr. Charles F. DiFranco
Dr. Charles F. "Chuck" DiFranco 65 of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Kimberly. Loving father of Dr.Paul E. (Dr.Alison) ,Dr.Charles C. (Marissa) and Christopher (Susan). Beloved son of Dr. Paul and Geraldine. Fond grandfather of Siena, Liana, Lexi, Zoe, Charles, Rocco and Eliza.Dear brother of Dr. Paul Jr. (Dr. Linda), Dr. Geri Ann, Frank (Angela), Dr. Josephine DiFranco Bordignon (Dr. Thomas Bordignon). Son in law of Doris and the late Edward Collins. Fond brother in law of Linda (Charlie) Maetzold and Karen (Bob) Ekman. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Dr. Chuck had a passion for so many things. He was a periodontal surgeon who cared deeply for his patients and his staff. He devoted countless hours to dental organizations for the profession he loved. He was a gifted performer on stage, both for Washington School Playmakers and singing for his band Dinner @8. Fishing, golfing, coaching baseball, photography and catching turtles were some of his favorite activities. He was a great friend, teacher, and mentor to so many, and above all, he loved and cherished his family. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Services and Burial will be PRIVATE . Due to current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. Please wear a face mask and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Should friends desire, Memorials in Dr. Chuck's name can be made to (Chicago Dental Society Foundation ) CDS Foundation 401 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 200, Chicago, Illinois 60611, PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Info: www.cumberlandchapells.com 708/456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
We are saddened by Charles passing and offer our condolences to Kim and all of his family.
Vicki & Dan Churchward
Neighbor
July 18, 2020
Dr Chuck was the most caring, compassionate and entertaining dentist. Through the past eight years I have had five implants with him. He returned all my calls and emails or called me back. He never left me in pain or with unanswered questions.

During each of implant procedures he would sing along to Frank Sinatra. He was amazingly a good singer.
He was a compassionate and caring man. I am truly heartbroken he was taken to God so early. He will be truly missed.
Diane Baldwin
Friend
July 18, 2020
We lost one of the good ones! Chuck, you will forever be missed and never be forgotten. God bless you and your family!
Patrick Fitzgerald
Friend
July 18, 2020
He was so dedicated and was responsible for caring for my teeth which are beautiful because of Dr. Chuck and staff.
Frances Mettetal
Friend
July 18, 2020
For the many years Chuck and I worked together professionally, he always treated my patients thoughtfully, skillfully, and appropriately. He made everyone feel comfortable despite their fears or apprehensions. Chuck and I spoke often about treatment philosophies, and he respected my restorative perspective. I enjoyed time spent chasing golf balls with him and our many friendly conversations. Chuck was a true gift to dentistry and the many friends in his life. My sincere condolences to the entire DiFranco family.
John Davis
Friend
July 18, 2020
My heart goes out to the beautiful family of this loving wonderful man who will be missed by everyone graced to have known him! May he sing in your hearts forever!
Michele Marra
Friend
July 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the DiFranco family. God Bless you and yours.
Jerry and Patti Rizza
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry for this loss. He was kind and caring to my daughter for her dental surgery. We will miss him.
Julia and Debra Buchholz
Friend
July 17, 2020
He made everyone smile when he walked into a room.
Joseph A LaSpisa
Friend
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
