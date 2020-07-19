Dr Chuck was the most caring, compassionate and entertaining dentist. Through the past eight years I have had five implants with him. He returned all my calls and emails or called me back. He never left me in pain or with unanswered questions.



During each of implant procedures he would sing along to Frank Sinatra. He was amazingly a good singer.

He was a compassionate and caring man. I am truly heartbroken he was taken to God so early. He will be truly missed.

Diane Baldwin

Friend