Dr. Charles F. "Chuck" DiFranco 65 of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Kimberly. Loving father of Dr.Paul E. (Dr.Alison) ,Dr.Charles C. (Marissa) and Christopher (Susan). Beloved son of Dr. Paul and Geraldine. Fond grandfather of Siena, Liana, Lexi, Zoe, Charles, Rocco and Eliza.Dear brother of Dr. Paul Jr. (Dr. Linda), Dr. Geri Ann, Frank (Angela), Dr. Josephine DiFranco Bordignon (Dr. Thomas Bordignon). Son in law of Doris and the late Edward Collins. Fond brother in law of Linda (Charlie) Maetzold and Karen (Bob) Ekman. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Dr. Chuck had a passion for so many things. He was a periodontal surgeon who cared deeply for his patients and his staff. He devoted countless hours to dental organizations for the profession he loved. He was a gifted performer on stage, both for Washington School Playmakers and singing for his band Dinner @8. Fishing, golfing, coaching baseball, photography and catching turtles were some of his favorite activities. He was a great friend, teacher, and mentor to so many, and above all, he loved and cherished his family. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Services and Burial will be PRIVATE . Due to current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. Please wear a face mask and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Should friends desire, Memorials in Dr. Chuck's name can be made to (Chicago Dental Society Foundation ) CDS Foundation 401 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 200, Chicago, Illinois 60611, PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Info: www.cumberlandchapells.com
