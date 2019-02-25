Home

Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Charles F. Gottmann Sr. Obituary
Charles F. Gottmann Sr. beloved husband of the late Anne V.; loving father of Deborah (Brian) Boyle, and the late Charles Jr.; dearest grandfather of Stephen, Heather, Cory, Brian, Elizabeth, Evan, Sarah, and great grandfather of Annika, Faye, Lenny, Trudy, Richie, Angie, Sara, and Cary; also many fond nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 10 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St to St Francis Borgia Church for a 10:30 AM mass. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 PM - 9 PM. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
