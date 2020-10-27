Charles " Chuck" F Kelley, 76 of Hanover Park, IL passed away October 21, 2020. A small private service for immediate family was held on October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Florence Kelley and his brother Lawrence " Pudge" Kelley. He is survived by his daughters Lisa/John Jurek, Tina Sansone, Dawn/Paul Mallizzio. His grandchildren Matthew/Charity McGuire, Timothy/Stephanie Ciotola and Mariah/Jonathan Núñez. Great granddaughter Emma McGuire. A celebration of life will be held at a future date due to Covid restrictions.





