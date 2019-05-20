|
Age 77. U.S. Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 56 years to Roberta "Bobbie" (nee Adams). Devoted father of Julie Reilly, and Laurie (Joseph) Cerle. Proud grandfather of Joseph Cerle Jr. Dear son of the late Charles Reilly, Sr. and Rose Reilly (nee Moscato). Loving brother of the late Robert (Patricia) Reilly, and the late Ronald (Marilyn) Reilly. Graduate of St. Sabina Class of '56. Visitation Tuesday 4-8pm. Funeral Wednesday 8:45am from Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home to St. Michael's church mass at 9:30am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019