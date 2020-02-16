Home

St Andrews Lutheran Church
260 N Northwest Hwy
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
260 North Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
260 North Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL
Charles F. Reiner


1928 - 2020
Charles (Chuck) Frank Reiner passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 8, 2020 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Chuck was 91. He is survived by his sons, Van of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Roger of Mount Prospect, Illinois, his daughter-in-law Wendy (Roger), four grandsons, Geremy, Seneca, Cortland and Matthew Reiner and granddaughter-in-law, Emily (Matthew) as well as two great grandsons, Reece and Royrie (Seneca). His wife of 54 years, Lorna, and son, Scott preceded him to Heaven.

Chuck was born March 21, 1928 at the home of his parents, Frank and Lorena Reiner in Natoma, Kansas. He had one sister, Doris, who preceded him in death. Chuck graduated in 1950 from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism. He married Lorna Kaiser in 1953 in Chicago. He spent over 40 years working at Penton Publishing where he retired as a Senior Regional Manager in 1999.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 260 North Northwest Highway in Park Ridge, Illinois. Visitation with family will precede the service and begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Park Ridge where the Reiner family were long time members.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
