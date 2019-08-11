Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Charles Felder, age, 90. Beloved husband of Reva Felder nee Grossman for 53 years. Loving father of Cantor Devorah (David Levy) Felder-Levy and Steven (Dina Delaurentis) Felder. Dear grandfather of Nina, Rachel and Mia Levy and Patricia and Chase Felder. Cherished brother of the late Renee Denmark and Warren Felder. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Charles was a veteran of the Korean War and owner of Alex Displays. The family would like to thank JourneyCare Hospice and Emerald Place for providing such great care. Service Monday, 12 noon at Congregation B'nai Jehohsua Beth Elohim, (BJBE) 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation BJBE, www.bjbe.org and JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 ww.journeycare.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
