Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Charles Ferguson Obituary
Charles "Stan" Ferguson, 74, of Palatine, IL and Fountain Hills, AZ, passed away on November 8, 2019. Beloved father of Heather (Ross) Vittore and Stan (Abby) Ferguson. Loving grandfather of Lucas, Shaun, Ella, and Anna. Longtime companion and friend of Debi Ferguson Cooper. Brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Stan was a PGA Golf Professional and Instructor, spending almost 30 years as Head Golf Professional at Inverness Country Club. His charm and talents will truly be missed by all. Memorial Visitation will be held 3 PM - 8 PM, Friday, November 22, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, November 23 at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029 or St. Peter Lutheran Church, c/o Comfort Dog Ministries, 111 W Olive Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
