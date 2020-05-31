Charles Fister
Charles "Chuck" Fister, age 88, of Chicago IL. Devoted father of Teresa Fister, Chris (Karn Buranakanchana) Fister, Katy (Brad) Schwartz, Mary Fister, and Sarah (David) Fister-Gale. Cherished Grandpa to Kelly (Perry) Blatstein, Page (Andras Ferencz) Redding, Ben Schwartz, Sofie Schwartz, Maddie Fister, Max Gale and Ella Gale. Loving great grandpa to Brighton Blatstein. Former husband to Madeleine D. Fister. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Charles was a proud Navy veteran who served in the Korean War. After the war, he became a pilot, and later built a successful business, Fister Quarries, which is now co-run by his son Chris and George Alewel. He loved nature, long walks, silly songs, and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Illinois, alz.org, would be greatly appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be held privately. Friends are invited to share condolences on Chuck's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
