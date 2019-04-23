Charles Frederick Hackbrush "Hack" was born June 14, 1927 in Chicago, IL. He passed away peacefully Friday April 19, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Jerrilyn Hackbrush; his parents Charles and Anna Hackbush; his sisters Geraldine Wiedemann and Lorraine Hackbush. He is survived by his nephew Charles Wiedemann, his wife Jane, and great nephew Russell. Hack graduated from Tilden Technical High School and attended a variety of technical training classes. Charles Hackbrush worked for Argonne National Labs in Chicago for 37 years. He served in the US Navy from 1945 to 1946. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter as well as a golfer and bocce ball player. He also spent twelve years out west rounding up cattle. He was a member of a theatre group and enjoyed acting and singing. He and his wife enjoyed many years in retirement at their Florida home. Hack will lie in state from 10:30 am until the time of Mass 11:30 am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 13030 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, IL 60491. Interment to follow Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home in Crest Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the ( ) appreciated. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 577-5250 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary