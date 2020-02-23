Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Corner of Park and Grant
Brookfield, IL
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Corner of Park and Grant
Brookfield, IL
Charles Frederick Kuehn

Charles Frederick Kuehn Obituary
Charles Frederick Kuehn, age 82, of Brookfield. Beloved brother of Mary Helen Kuehn; preceded in death by his parents Charles H. Kuehn and Pauline M. Kuehn, nee Spraetz. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in State Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10 A.M. to time of Service 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Corner of Park and Grant, Brookfield. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Stickney. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9035 Grant Ave., Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
