Charles Frederick Russell Jr. Obituary
Charles Frederick Russell, Jr., 86, of Monticello, formerly of Chicago, passed away on August 4, 2019 at the Piatt County Nursing Home.

Chuck was married to his wife Tordis for 60 years, until she passed away in 2015.

He is survived by his daughters Trudy Darden of Mundelein, IL, Marlise Dahl (Jim) of Monticello, and Henny Russell (Ward Duffy) of New York; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Chuck was a retired salesman in printing, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Open Heart Four Square Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, a loyal friend, and a mentor to many.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Lake Forest Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
