Charles G. Caruso
Charles G. "Chuck" Caruso, beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Ingraffia); loving father of Michael, Anthony and the late Chuckie Caruso; devoted grandfather of Michael (Andrea) Caruso, cherished great grandfather of Wesley; dear son of the late Charles and June Caruso; fond brother of Gene (Diana), June Ellen, Sue and the late Roseann and Chris Caruso; dear brother in law of Marie(the late Don) Musielak, Lori(the late Sam) Ingraffia; devoted companion of Cindy Matlosz; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 to 8 P.M. Funeral Prayers Friday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
18
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
