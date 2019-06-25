Home

Charles Chigas
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 S. Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 S. Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
Charles G. Chigas, 64, at rest June 22, 2019. Beloved father of Nicholas Chigas, Alexander Chigas, and Christopher Chigas; Dearest grandfather of Aubrey; Loving and devoted partner of Nancy Mundy (Kimberly (Mike) and Amy); Former husband of Jacquelyn Chigas; Beloved son of the late George and Christine Chigas; Dear brother of Arthur Chigas; Fond uncle of Kevin (Kelly) Pater; Dearly loved cousin and friend to many. Charles was retired former Police Chief and lifelong career officer of the Bridgeview Police Department where he faithfully served and dedicated his life to service. Also, former Adjunct Instructor at Moraine Valley Community College and Northwestern College. Visitation for Charles G. Chigas will be held on Tuesday, June 25th from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m., Trisagion Service 6:00 p.m., at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends will meet directly at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to West Suburban Humane Society of Downers Grove or appreciated. "May His Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
