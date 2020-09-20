Charles G. Unser, U.S. Air Force Veteran; Beloved brother of Joanne Lindholm, the late Dianne Unser, Linda Conrad, the late Richard (Susan) Miller, Charlene (Jack) Giaconia, Alanna (Daniel) George, the late Michael (Cindy) Unser and Lee (Susan) Unser; Dear son of the late Charles and Audrey Unser; He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles attended Reavis High School in Burbank, IL prior to entering the Air Force in October of 1956 until September of 1960. He then worked for numerous airlines and owned a travel agency. After retiring in 2000 he traveled around the world. Memorial visitation Tuesday, September 22nd from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills with a service to be held at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
would be appreciated. For 708-430-5700.