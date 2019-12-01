Home

Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
5343 N Clark
Chicago, IL
Charles Garabed Paparigian

Charles Garabed Paparigian Obituary
Grand champion bridge player, husband of Mary, father of Darcie (Evan), and grandfather of Nathaniel and Adelyn. Chuck was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He was a longtime resident of Chicago's Sauganash neighborhood and spent his career as a CPS teacher at Lakeview High School until retirement. He often spoke fondly of his family, years teaching, and the City of Chicago. Later in life Charles followed his dreams which took him overseas. A drop in memorial will be held from 4-8pm on December 4th at 5343 N Clark Chicago IL60640.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
