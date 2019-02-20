Resources More Obituaries for Charles Rammelt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Gardner "Charlie" Rammelt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles ("Charlie") Gardner Rammelt passed away peacefully in his sleep from natural causes on February 14, 2019, holding the hand of his beloved wife of 58 years, Susan. In a love affair that began on a blind date in 1961, and endured until his passing, fittingly on Valentine's Day 2019, Charlie's devotion to his wife was typified when just days before his passing he replied, after being asked whether he wanted a cookie, "no, a kiss from Susie."Charlie was born on January 9, 1935, in Evanston, Illinois to Albert and Edith Rammelt. After attending Evanston Township High School and graduating from The Hill School (Potsdam, NY) in 1953, Charlie received his B.A. from Hamilton College (Clinton, NY) in 1957.Following graduation, Charlie attended the Navy's Officer Training School and graduated a Lieutenant in the United States Navy where he served from 1957 to 1960, serving s an intelligence office in the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard.After receiving an M.B.A. in Finance from the Northwestern University School of Business in 1961, Charlie married Susan Ransom Elliott of Highland Park on May 5, 1962. Charlie and Susie moved to Winnetka and raised two children, David and Anne, in the same ranch house on Lincoln Avenue for 38 years.Charlie began his career as a C.F.A. at Scudder Stevens & Clark in Chicago. He spent his entire professional career as an investment counselor in Chicago, retiring in 1994 as Vice President and Head of the Personal Investment Group at The Chicago Title & Trust Company.Charlie was active in civic organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of the University Club of Chicago, as a Commissioner of the Winnetka Park District, and as a director on the Skokie Country Club Board of Directors.He relished attending and coaching youth sports, coaching his son in hockey and daughter in softball. An avid golfer, painter and reader, Charlie was passionate about his beloved Chicago Cubs – a season ticket holder since 1982 – and ecstatic to see a World Series championship in his lifetime. But his true passions were his wife, his children, his six grandchildren, his life-long pals from Evanston, and dear friends from Winnetka, the Boulders in Arizona, and Green Lake, Wisconsin. Charles is survived by his wife, Susan, son David Albert Rammelt (Susan), daughter Anne Elliott Johnson (Matthew), grandsons Taylor and Carson Rammelt and Hunter and Gardner Johnson, his granddaughters Charlotte Rammelt and Emma Johnson, and his niece Elizabeth White Osterhues (Greg) and grandnieces Nelly, Annie and Louise.Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL 60043. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider a donation in Charlie's memory to the Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries