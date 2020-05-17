Charles "Chuck" George Ekdahl, 77, lost his fight with pancreatic cancer at home in Palos Heights (formerly of the East side of Chicago) on May 12, 2020. Chuck was born on September 21, 1942 in Chicago, IL. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kristen. Chuck is survived by his wife Nancy (Leal) Ekdahl, daughter Erica Tekampe, son-in-law Kevin Tekampe, and his adored grandchildren Amelia and Lucas. Chuck was an amazing Husband, Father, Papa, and friend to many. There are many words that describe Chuck, caring, loving, helpful, and a true friend. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, travelling with his wife, Nancy and having meals with his friends.
His life brought all that he met joy. Although his life here on Earth is over, his light will live on in his family, friends, and all that had the honor to know him.There will be a Celebration of Chuck's Life to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flower please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.