Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Charles H. Baker


1926 - 2020
Charles H. Baker Obituary
Charles H. Baker, 93, of Lake Forest, Illinois passed away peacefully at home on December 22, 2019. Charles was born in Flint, Michigan on November 12, 1926 and married Anne St. Locke of London, England in 1955. Charles is forever remembered by his loving wife, Anne Baker, and his children: Andrew Baker of Holland, Ohio; Stephen Baker of Arlington, Virginia; Anne Johnson (J. Daniel Johnson) of Vincent, Ohio; Barbara Ankenman (Bruce Ankenman) of Lake Bluff, Illinois; and Jane Baker of Powell, Ohio. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Gregory Johnson (Ashton Johnson), Benjamin Johnson (Elizabeth Johnson), Marie Ankenman, James Ankenman, Paul Ankenman, Mark DiGrandi (Alathea DiGrandi), Troy DiGrandi, Michelle DiGrandi and Clare DiGrandi; and 2 great-grandchildren, Ariel Johnson and Alexander DiGrandi. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Hermon and Dora Baker, and his brother, Robert Baker. Charles has 3 surviving brothers: Hermon Baker of San Francisco, California, Harry Baker (Marlene Baker) of Davison, Michigan and John Baker (Helen Baker) of Flushing, Michigan. Charles and Anne lived many years in Sylvania, Ohio where Charles retired after 36 years at General Motors Acceptance Corp. They relocated to Lake Forest, Illinois in 2012. Charles took part in the Honor Flight in October 2013 for his volunteer service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. A private memorial service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703, www.honorflightchicago.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045 or (847) 234-0022
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
