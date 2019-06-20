Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gatwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Gatwood


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles H, Gatwood, Past President and CEO of Gatwood Crane Service, passed away on June 17, 2019. He was born in Pollard, Alabama on June 28, 1932.

After High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. Charles "Chuck" was a member of the Masonic Lodge #890. Along with his wife Julie, he enjoyed many years of travel, spending time at his second home in Sarasota, Fla., and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife Julianne Gatwood; four children; Ellynn Ogilvie, Richard M. Gatwood (wife Penny), Bradley C. Gatwood (wife Lisa), Edwin R. Gatwood (wife Eve) 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 12 PM until 2 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home Arlington Heights, IL. Charle's body will be flown to his final resting place at the family gravesite in Brewton, Alabama on what would have been his 87th Birthday, June 28, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now