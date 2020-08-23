Charles H. Stremme Jr. Age 87. Longtime South Holland Resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Attemded Fenger High School. United States Army Korean War Veteran. Retired Machinist from Sherwin Williams Paint Co after 47 years of service. Past member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Die Hard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Husband of the late Antoinette "Toni" nee DeRossi. Father of Charlene (Larry) Putman, Chuck (Karen) Stremme, Ross (Stephanie) Stremme and the late Max Stremme and Infant Mary Stremme. Grandfather of Melissa (Steven Dicks) Putman, Kelly and Kim Stremme, Ross, Steve and Justin Stremme. Great grandfather of Kaylee and Grace Dicks. Son of the late Clara nee Jenne and Charles H Stremme Sr. Brother of the late Dorothy (late Pat) Welsch. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday August 24, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 from funeral home to Christ Our Savior Church (formerly St Jude the Apostle Parish), South Holland. Mass 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
