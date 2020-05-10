Beloved husband of 66 years to Patricia Haffner (nee Lowery). Devoted father of Chuck (Sharon), the late David, Barbara, Diane O'Hara, Patty (Jim) Hasier, the late Mary Eileen (Tom) McAuliffe, Joan (Bob) Cecich, Carol (Andre) Yarbrough, Matt (Janet), Maureen (Jim) Joyce, Joe (Kristin), Maggie (Steve) Huntington, Tommy (Jenni), Joyce Schramm, and John (Sarah). Cherished grandfather of 47. Proud great-grandfather of 17. Loving brother of the late Margaret "Bubs" (late Bill) Dooling, late Lois (Sam) Levin, late Eileen (Bill) Malone, and George (Norberta) Haffner. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Retired MTD with Chicago Streets & Sanitation. Proud Mt. Carmel graduate class of '53 and longtime parishioner and basketball coach at St. Bede the Venerable grade school. Services and interment private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 1 E. 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Charles's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.