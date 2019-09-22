|
|
Charles Henry Staabs, Jr. of DesPlaines, IL. Born on Monday, June 15, 1964, passed away at Generations at Oakton Assisted Living Center on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. After graduating from Lewis University, he began his career as an airline mechanic. He then worked as a baggage handler for United Airlines for over 20 years. Chuck enjoyed going to baseball games and amusement parks and liked to travel. Chuck was always ready and willing to volunteer to help where it was was needed. He is survived by his mother, Edith M. Staabs and his brother, Steven M. Staabs. There will be a memorial service in the future to honor his life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019