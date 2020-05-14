Age 85, Chuck died peacefully April 19, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Marion and sister Martha; survived by wife Eleanor Loveland Raths; children Holly (Kyle Hart), Ruth (Peter Meijer), Linda (Peter Stark) and Jack (Bella); grandchildren Anne, Henry, Marika, Valora and Benjamin; brothers Donald and Herbert. Born August 3, 1934, Zanesville, OH. Graduated East Aurora (NY) High School 1952; Michigan State University 1959 (BS), 1960 (MS), Civil Engineering. US Army, 1955-1957, honorable discharge. At age 32 in 1966, Chuck founded a one-man structural engineering consulting company, which he developed into the revered firm of Raths, Raths, & Johnson, Inc. Current RRJ president Kurt Hoigard observed: "Chuck was not only the founder, he was a mentor to me and many others. He provided the leadership and vision that shaped and transformed RRJ into a leading forensic engineering and architectural firm." In the day Chuck chose an innovative and nontraditional field of engineering services, honing his expertise and prominence by active participation in numerous professional organizations among them the Prestressed Concrete Institute and the American Society of Civil Engineers. As a regular speaker and author of 25 published papers he established himself as a foremost authority in the United States on design and materials in concrete structures. Chuck received the PCI Medallion Award for outstanding contributions to his profession and served in the Illinois Division of Professional Regulation. See also:Chuck's future wife Ellie Mack first noticed his "big brown eyes" in a classroom at East Aurora High. She was a cheerleader at basketball games he starred in. Returning home from the Army, Chuck realized it was Ellie he loved, and quickly overtook other suitors, marrying her in the town church August 24, 1957. They embarked on a rich life together, raising their children and many dachshunds in Hinsdale, IL. They had some appetite for adventure including a trip riding motorcycles around Lake Michigan, however generally preferred spending time at home including summers at the house Chuck designed and built on Diamond Lake in Cable, WI. Chuck is fondly remembered for his devotion to Ellie; application of engineering principles to everyday activities ranging from home improvement projects and grilling hamburgers to his golf swing; his collection of WWII paperbacks and avid tuning into the NFL and college basketball. More importantly, he's remembered vividly for his ambition in any activity, keen sense of fairness, and a high regard for acting independently and responsibly. He continually encouraged others to reach their fullest potential. We'll miss you Dad! We see the best of you in your grandchildren and are grateful for your presence in all our lives. May you rest in peace. A private service in East Aurora is planned; memorials appreciated to PCI Foundation "Charles Raths Memorial", c/o Manietta Associates, 1770 N. Park Street, #103 Naperville IL 60563.